Viktoria Plzen set to sign midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz

FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, Seattle Sounders' Andreas Ivanschitz leaves the pitch after a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal against Club America in Seattle. Czech champion Viktoria Plzen says it is set to sign Austrias international midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PRAGUE (AP) -- Czech champion Viktoria Plzen is close to signing Austrian midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz.

Plzen says Ivanschitz agreed terms for a contract lasting 1 + seasons and will sign it when the team returns from a training camp in Spain. Ivanschitz has already joined the squad at the Oliva Nova resort, the club says.

Ivanschitz helped the Seattle Sounders win their first MLS Cup in December.

No financial details were given.

The 33-year-old Ivanschitz also played for Rapid Vienna and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, Mainz in the Bundesliga, Levante in Spain and Panathinaikos in Athens.

Ivanschitz played 69 games for Austria in 2003-14, scoring 12 goals.