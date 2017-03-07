Vikings' Chad Greenway leaving football 'healthy and happy'

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway holds his youngest daughter, Carsyn, 3-months, as other daughters, Maddy, left, 9, and Beckett, 6, made faces at her following a press conference where Greenway announced his retirement in Eden Prarie, Minn., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is finished playing football, proud to be leaving the game ''healthy and happy'' and ready for retirement.

Greenway concluded his 11-year career with a farewell news conference at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday. He turned his time at the podium into a 25-minute thank-you to the people who influenced and supported him in football. Former teammates Jim Kleinsasser and Ben Leber were among those in attendance.

The 34-year-old Greenway says he was ''90 percent'' certain he was done after the 2016 season ended. His talks with general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer since then never broached the subject of a new contract.

Greenway's biggest priority for now? Coaching his daughter's youth basketball team.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL