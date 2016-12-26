Henrikh Mkhitaryan's stupendous flying backheel goal salvages forgettable Boxing Day (Video)

Traditionally, the English open their Christmas presents on Dec. 26 – Boxing Day, the day after Christmas Day. And it is also their custom to play a full slate of Premier League games on that day first. Most of those games on Monday were disappointing, the equivalent of finding a beautifully wrapped package underneath the Christmas tree, only to open it and discover that it’s a pair of cheap socks.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Manchester United’s Armenian enigma – who dominated the Bundesliga last season with Borussia Dortmund but has had an inexplicably hard time breaking into Jose Mourinho’s team, even after recovering from an early-season injury – made up for it, though.

He gave us the best gift of all: an all-time great goal.

With United already up 2-0 on Sunderland in the 85th minute of a 3-1 win on Monday, he strayed a few feet offside before Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent in a low cross. But who cares? Because Mkhitaryan dove, backheeled the ball (which was a tad behind him) and sent it looping behind goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in jaw-dropping fashion.

Behold.

Words can't even describe how good Mkhitaryan's goal was. So just watch it. #MUFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/KRDem9r8ev — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2016





Merry Christmas, everyone. From your pal Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

