Vezina Trophy Finalists: Bobrovsky vs. Holtby vs. Price

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals and Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens are your finalists for the 2017 Vezina Trophy, which is given “to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at his position.”

All 30 NHL general managers voted for the award at the end of the regular season.

So which of these three netminders will take home their second Vezina Trophy?

Why Sergei Bobrovsky Deserves The Vezina

From the NHL:

Bobrovsky led the NHL with a 2.06 goals-against average and .931 save percentage to guide the Blue Jackets to their best season in club history. He also ranked in the top five in the League in wins (3rd; 41), shutouts (t-3rd; 7), saves (4th; 1,727) and starts (t-5th; 63). Bobrovsky established a career high and franchise record for victories in one season (41), shattering the mark set by Steve Mason in 2008-09 (33). He also posted career highs and franchise records with a 14-game win streak (Nov.29 – Jan. 3) and 16-game point streak (15-0-1; Nov. 25 – Jan. 3). The 28-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the second time; he captured the award with Columbus in 2012-13.

Bob was also first among all NHL goalies with 50 appearances with a .938 even strength save percentage. He was the backbone of the Blue Jackets’ successful regular season and showed when healthy just how valuable he is to that franchise.

Why Braden Holtby Deserves The Vezina

From the NHL:

Holtby – the reigning Vezina Trophy winner – shared the League lead with 42 wins and paced the NHL with nine shutouts, matching a career high set in 2014-15. He also ranked in the top five in goals-against average (2nd; 2.07), save percentage (4th; .925) and starts (t-5th; 63) to backstop the Capitals to the William M. Jennings Trophy as well as their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy. Holtby became the third goaltender in League history to record three straight 40-win seasons, joining Martin Brodeur (2005-06 through 2007-08) and Evgeni Nabokov (2007-08 through2009-10). The 27-year-old Lloydminster, Sask., native is vying to become the first repeat Vezina Trophy winner since Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Holtby posted a .935 ESSV and displayed improved numbers in multiple stat categories since the 2015-16 when he won his first Vezina.

Why Carey Price Deserves The Vezina

From the NHL:

One season after playing in only 12 games due to injury, Price returned to make 62 starts and share fifth place in the NHL with 37 wins. He also ranked in the top 10 in time on ice (5th; 3,708:08), goals-against average (6th; 2.23), saves (7th; 1,656) and save percentage (9th; .923). Price opened the season in record-setting fashion, becoming the first goaltender in League history to win each of his first 10 appearances (Oct.20 – Nov. 12). He later moved into third place on the Canadiens’ all-time wins list (270), behind only Jacques Plante (314) and Patrick Roy (289).The 29-year-old Anahim Lake, B.C., native is looking to capture his second Vezina Trophy after winning the award in 2014-15, his only other time as a finalist.

Like Bob, a healthy Price means good things for the Canadiens.

Who Wins The Vezina

Sergei Bobrovsky. His numbers were superior during the regular season and he was a vital factor why Columbus posted record numbers. He faced the fourth-most shots in the league and still posted a very strong save percentage.

Meanwhile, it seemed like a given that Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild would be a finalist, but a disastrous March (6-8-2, 2.88, .895) cost him among the GMs.

Our Overall Ballot

1. Sergei Bobrovsky

T-2. Braden Holtby / Devan Dubnyk

3. Cam Talbot

T-4. Carey Price / Craig Anderson

Who Should Win The Vezina

Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky, you’re back on the case!

