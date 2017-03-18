Verne Lundquist is OK after being hit in the face with a basketball

The hazards of calling a game so close to the action caught up to Verne Lundquist on Saturday morning in a very painful-looking way.

The 76-year-old broadcasting legend was caught square in the face by a wayward basketball while reading his notes before the Notre Dame-West Virginia game.

As Uncle Verne later said to his partner Jim Spanarkel, “that hurts on replay!”

Verne took a basketball off the noggin, but don’t worry, he’s still on the call. pic.twitter.com/k99S5cyEPr — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 18, 2017





Luckily, Lundquist was smiling almost as soon as he recovered and sheepish West Virginia guard Teyvon Meyers came over to apologize.

“It’s a tougher sport than I thought,” Lundquist said. “That was Teyvon Meyers, No. 0 at the time. I got him back. I went out and tore his jersey so he had to change to No. 22. You gotta come tough and ready with these guys.”

Lundquist not only called the West Virginia-Notre Dame game without incident, but the Villanova-Wisconsin contest afterward as well.

Verne Lundquist after a run-in with a basketball on Saturday. (CBS screenshot) More

