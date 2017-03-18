Verne Lundquist is OK after being hit in the face with a basketball

Kevin Kaduk
The Dagger

The hazards of calling a game so close to the action caught up to Verne Lundquist on Saturday morning in a very painful-looking way.

The 76-year-old broadcasting legend was caught square in the face by a wayward basketball while reading his notes before the Notre Dame-West Virginia game.

As Uncle Verne later said to his partner Jim Spanarkel, “that hurts on replay!”


Luckily, Lundquist was smiling almost as soon as he recovered and sheepish West Virginia guard Teyvon Meyers came over to apologize.

“It’s a tougher sport than I thought,” Lundquist said. “That was Teyvon Meyers, No. 0 at the time. I got him back. I went out and tore his jersey so he had to change to No. 22. You gotta come tough and ready with these guys.”

Lundquist not only called the West Virginia-Notre Dame game without incident, but the Villanova-Wisconsin contest afterward as well.

Verne Lundquist after a run-in with a basketball on Saturday. (CBS screenshot)
