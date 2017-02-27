Vardy scores 2 as Leicester beats Liverpool

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City collected their first victory of the calendar year with a 3-1 win over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The striker opened the scoring with a cool one-on-one finish just before the half-hour mark and Danny Drinkwater's sensational long-range volley doubled the Foxes' lead. Vardy doubled his tally with a second-half header on the hour-mark, meaning Philippe Coutinho's well-worked goal was simply consolation for the visitors, who miss the chance to move up to third in the Premier League.

After Claudio Ranieri's controversial sacking last week, the spotlight was on the hosts but they started well as Vardy, Robert Huth and Shinji Okazaki all went close to breaking the deadlock early on. But it was Vardy who followed up his goal in Seville last week by netting again, latching onto Marc Albrighton's through ball before keeping his composure to pass in at the near post. And six minutes before the interval, Craig Shakespeare's men found themselves two goals ahead.

Liverpool struggled to deal with Leicester's long throws all evening and, after only half-clearing from another one of them, Drinkwater showed fine technique to send a volley arcing past a motionless Simon Mignolet from 25 yards.

The Foxes would surely have expected a lightning response from the Champions League chasers after the break, but it never came and Vardy's header from a Christian Fuchs cross a quarter of an hour into the second period all but sealed the victory for the home team.

Liverpool briefly threatened a comeback when Alberto Moreno and Emre Can combined before setting up Coutinho to hammer in a goal for Jurgen Klopp's men. But despite Adam Lallana and Lucas Leiva having half-chances to cut the lead further, Leicester's hold on the points never looked under any threat.

A clinical Foxes climb out of the relegation zone but Liverpool's top four hopes are dealt another blow.