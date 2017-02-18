Utley agrees to 1-year, $2 million deal with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley throws out Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero during the second inning of Game 3 of the National League baseball championship series Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Veteran free agent infielder Chase Utley has officially returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers, agreeing to a one-year, $2-million contract on Saturday.

Utley says he received two other offers but decided on the Dodgers because of the club's chemistry.

The 38-year-old says he likes the guys in the clubhouse. He also likes their chances at winning the World Series.

There were some questions about whether Utley would be back with the Dodgers, especially after they acquired second baseman Logan Forsythe from Tampa Bay in a trade for pitcher Jose De Leon.

Last season, Utley emerged as a mentor to shortstop Corey Seager, the NL Rookie of the Year. This spring, Utley and Seager have lockers next to each other at spring training.

Utley's infield versatility looms as a significant factor. Manager Dave Roberts says he plans to use Utley some at first base. Adrian Gonzalez, the Dodgers' everyday first baseman, arrived at camp with inflammation in his right elbow.