Usher taught Jim Harbaugh to dance, so he showcased his moves during a recruiting visit (Video)

Many do, but we don’t really get sick of tracking Jim Harbaugh’s fun on the recruiting trail.

Before locking up the No. 4 2017 class in the country on Wednesday, the Michigan coach donned a swim cap when visiting with four-star receiver Oliver Martin. Harbaugh secured a commitment from Martin during that trip, leading to a fully-clothed jump into the pool.

Jim Harbaugh was so excited 4-star WR Oliver Martin committed to Michigan, he jumped into a pool in his clothes. https://t.co/VvWOYGZwEt pic.twitter.com/PNlnRt9cJ4 — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 31, 2017





[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

To make sure four-star defensive lineman James Hudson was secure in his verbal commitment to the Wolverines, Harbaugh visited Hudson at his home in Toledo, Ohio. While at the Hudson household, Harbaugh showed off some dance moves he says he learned from Usher.

Jim Harbaugh during his home visit with James Hudson…showing off what Usher taught him…(part 1)…. pic.twitter.com/VMcnBK0bEc — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 2, 2017





Jim Harbaugh during his home visit with James Hudson…showing off what Usher taught him…(part 2)…. pic.twitter.com/eIKppZ9NuV — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 2, 2017





The socks definitely made him lighter on his feet. Based on the laughter from the video, Hudson’s mom seemed to be impressed.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

From the Detroit Free-Press:

“Coach Harbaugh is very exciting, very entertaining,” Glenda Hudson said. “I’ve never laughed so much. We had a good time. He came in, took his shoes off and made himself at home.”

James Hudson also enjoyed his visit with Michigan’s eccentric leader.

“I wouldn’t say he’s crazy, but he’s a different type of head coach,” Hudson said. “You’re not going to find another head coach like him. He has a joking side, but also knows when to be serious. You see him on Game Day and he’s fired up. That’s what I like about coach Harbaugh. He’s going to have a huge impact on my life.”

If you’re wondering, Harbaugh and Usher are acquaintances. They linked up in January in Washington D.C., and the famous singer will apparently make a trip to Ann Arbor during the upcoming season.

Proud to announce that world famous recording artist @Usher will be an honorary captain for @UMichFootball in 2017 pic.twitter.com/7dGaeRaqcV — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 6, 2017





Maybe we can see a Harbaugh-Usher dance collaboration if that happens.

For more Michigan news, visit TheWolverine.com.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper