USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ohio State WR Noah Brown make NFL draft decisions

USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made his NFL decision on Saturday night.

The Trojans junior announced on his Twitter account he will forgo his final season of eligibility to move on to the pros. Smith-Schuster is the second USC player to declare for the draft, joining offensive lineman Damien Mama.

Huge Thank You To Everyone Who Has Supported Me On My Journey! #FightOnForever pic.twitter.com/vyMGcilz2J — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 8, 2017





The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Smith-Schuster was the team’s leading receiver the past two seasons. This year, he finished with 70 catches for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns, capped off by seven catches for 133 yards and a score in the Trojans’ dramatic Rose Bowl win over Penn State.

The 2015 season was his best. That year, Smith-Schuster had 89 catches for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career he totaled 213 catches for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster is considered a high-round pick. Eric Edholm of our Shutdown Corner blog has Smith-Schuster going No. 42 overall to the Buffalo Bills in his most recent mock draft.

USC is also losing senior Darreus Rogers, its second-leading receiver. Next season, Deontay Burnett, who caught 13 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl, will be the team’s leading returning receiver. He had 56 catches for 622 and 7 touchdowns overall on the season. He will be a junior in 2017.

In addition to Smith-Schuster, one other underclassmen wideout — Ohio State’s Noah Brown — announced a decision to go pro. Smith-Schuster’s decision was expected; Brown’s came as a big surprise.





Brown had a solid, but inconsistent redshirt sophomore season. He made a splash by catching four touchdowns against Oklahoma, but finished the year with only 32 catches for 402 yards and seven scores. His 32 receptions ranked second on the Buckeyes.

Brown had two more seasons of eligibility remaining and was expected to be one of the team’s top options at wideout in 2017. Instead, he is headed to the NFL.

Brown played sparingly in 2014 as a freshman before missing the 2015 season because of a leg injury. He is the fourth player to leave OSU early for the draft, joining safety Malik Hooker, cornerback Gareon Conley and linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

