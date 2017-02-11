USC women upset No. 9 Oregon State, 70-50

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Sadie Edwards scored 17 points, Courtney Jaco had 15 and Southern California upset No. 9 Oregon State 70-50 on Friday night, snapping the Beavers' seven-game winning streak.

Sydney Wiese had 17 points to lead Oregon State (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12). With two assists, Wiese moved within one of Leilani Estavan's career record (577) for the Beavers.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for USC (13-11, 4-9). Kristen Simon added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.

Valerie Higgins' jumper gave USC a 52-40 lead with just more than five minutes left, and Oregon State could not catch up.

The Beavers will play No. 15 UCLA on Sunday. Oregon State's only previous conference loss this season came against the Bruins, 66-56 at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 13.

Earlier on Friday night, Oregon defeated UCLA 84-75.

UCLA's 85-76 victory over No. 8 Stanford on Monday had given Oregon State sole possession of the top spot in the league standings heading into Friday night's game.

The Beavers, who won a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title last year before winning the conference tournament, play three of their last five remaining games at home. They'll host Stanford during the final weekend of the regular season.

Oregon State beat Stanford 72-69 in double overtime at Maples Pavilion, the first time the Beavers had ever won on the Cardinal's home court.

The Beavers jumped in front 9-2 against USC, but the Trojans responded with a 15-0 run capped by Edwards' 3-pointer. Wiese hit a 3 to end the Beavers' drought.

USC padded its lead heading into the second quarter, going up 27-14 before Oregon State came back with a 12-0 run. Wiese and Kat Tudor hit layups to pull the Beavers within one, but the Trojans went into the break with a 29-26 lead. Edwards led all scorers at the half with 10 points.

The Trojans kept Oregon State from pulling in front after the Beavers tied the game at 31 early in the third quarter. Southern California pushed the lead to 45-38 late in the period on Minyon Moore's 3-pointer.

The Trojans rebounded from a seven-game conference losing streak to win at home against Arizona and then-No. 16 Arizona State, but then dropped a pair on the road to California and Stanford going into Friday night's game.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Jaco has hit at least one 3-pointer in 18 straight games. With three 3s, she upped her career total to 201. She is second on the Trojans' career list behind Ashley Corral, who had 292 from 2009-12.

Oregon State: The Beavers are projected as a No. 2 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament selection committee rankings that were released Monday, before UCLA's victory over Stanford and then the Bruins' loss to Oregon. The committee will do one final top 16 reveal on Feb. 20, and the bracket will be unveiled on March 13.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans head south to Eugene to face Oregon.

Oregon State: The Beavers host No. 15 UCLA on Sunday.