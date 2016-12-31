USA captain Kunin gets game misconduct for late hit

Luke Kunin #9 of Team USA skates against Team Russia during a preliminary game at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at the Air Canada Centre on December 29, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Team USA defeated Team Russia 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Team USA will be without their captain for the remainder of Saturday’s game, and possibly beyond, after Luke Kunin was ejected following a late hit near the head of Team Canada defenceman Philippe Myers.

Kunin 5 min major & game misconduct on hit on Myers pic.twitter.com/XSwnLhqMHk — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) December 31, 2016





After Myers played the puck behind his goal, Kunin unleashed a hard hit to the Canadian blueliner, who was very slow to get up after the play. Kunin was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit – which will be reviewed by the IIHF for supplemental discipline as all game misconducts are.

Myers left to be evaluated for a concussion and will not return to the game. His status for the rest of the tournament is unknown, in what could be a massive blow to the Canadian blueline if he’s not able to return for the medal round.