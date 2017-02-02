US women's soccer resumes labor talks with new lawyer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Contract talks between the women's national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation have resumed after the players' union retained a new lawyer.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said Thursday the union is being represented in collective bargaining by Mady Gilson of Bredhoff & Kaiser. The players parted ways in December with attorney Rich Nichols, who had been executive director of the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association since late 2014.

At a news conference Thursday announcing A+E Networks purchase of a stake in the National Women's Soccer League, Gulati said he was encouraged by progress in talks for a collective bargaining agreement to replace the deal that expired Dec. 31.

''The tone is just completely different, and everyone wants to get a deal done. The players want to play. We want to have a fair CBA, so I have no doubt we'll get a deal done,'' he said.