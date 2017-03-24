US women hockey players' boycott backed by NHL, MLB unions

Unions representing NHL and Major League Baseball players are backing U.S. Women's National Hockey team players' decision to boycott next week's world championships because of a wage dispute.

The NHL Players' Association posted a note on its Twitter account on Friday saying it supports the U.S. players while panning USA Hockey's bid to stock the team with replacements. The NHLPA says the decision to go with replacement players ''would only serve to make relations, now and in the future, much worse.''

Earlier in the day, the MLB Players Association encouraged all women hockey players to stand united behind their national team colleagues.

The Twitter messages were posted a day after USA Hockey announced it would begin gauging interest of replacement players to compete at the tournament, which opens next Friday in Plymouth, Michigan.

Players are seeking a four-year contract that includes payments outside the six-month Olympic period.