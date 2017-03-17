US Soccer Federation to end youth residency program

CHICAGO (AP) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation will end its residency program in Bradenton, Florida, for players under 17 years old this spring after 18 years.

Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley were among 33 players at the program who went on to play for the senior national team. The program was designed to expose 20 top prospects each semester to high-level training at the IMG Academy.

''One of our main hopes ... was that at some point advancements in youth player development would make its existence no longer necessary - we believe that point has been reached,'' USSF President Sunil Gulati said in a statement Friday.

The U.S. Soccer Development Academy, now in its 10th season, has increased from 63 clubs across the nation to 150, with more than 10,000 registered players. In addition, since 2007 every Major League Soccer team has been required to have a youth academy.