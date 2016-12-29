US players announce departure of union counsel

Players for the U.S. women's national team have announced that attorney Rich Nichols will no longer serve as the union's counsel in contract negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The players' contract is set to expire Sunday. Nichols had represented U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Players Association in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which had become more frequent this month as the deadline approached.

Nichols became executive director of the USWNTPA in late 2014.

''We are focused on productive conversations with U.S. Soccer regarding our future,'' The statement said. ''We are also grateful for the tremendous ongoing support for women's soccer from all of our beloved fans worldwide, and look forward to seeing everyone over the course of the NWSL season, as well as at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup in March.''

The players also thanked Nichols for his service.