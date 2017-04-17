US to host Venezuela in Utah ahead of World Cup qualifiers

CHICAGO (AP) -- The United States will play Venezuela in an exhibition on June 3 at Sandy, Utah, as the Americans prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago, and Mexico.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena wants his players to prepare at altitude ahead of their match at Mexico City.

The team is set to start training on May 28 in the Denver area. Utah's Rio Tinto Stadium is about 4,500 feet above sea level, and the June 8 qualifier against Trinidad at Commerce City, Colorado, will be at about 5,200 feet altitude.

Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, where the Americans play June 11, is at 7,820 feet.

Mexico leads the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 10 points, followed by Costa Rica (seven), Panama (five), the United States and Honduras (four each) and T&T (three). The top three nations qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia, and the No. 4 finisher plays Asia's fifth-place team in a playoff for another berth.