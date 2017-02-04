Urbanick, Detroit women go deep to beat No. 21 Green Bay

DETROIT (AP) -- Nicole Urbanick scored 18 points, making all six of her 3-pointers, and Haleigh Ristovski had the unusual double-double of 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and Detroit Mercy scored the last seven points of the game to knock off No. 21 Green Bay 76-72 on Saturday.

Lexi Weitzer's only basket of the game followed by Mehryn Kraker's basket with 3:10 to play put Green Bay up 72-69 but the Phoenix missed four shots on their next three possessions before throwing the ball away with 4.1 seconds left. Brittney Jackson made two free throws to put the Titans' lead at 75-72 and Green Bay had another turnover, allowing Jackson to ice it with a free throw.

It was Jackson who tied the game at 72 with a 3-pointer with 2:47 to play, the Titan's 16th trey to tie their conference record, and Brianne Cohen made 1 of 2 from the line for the lead with 31 seconds left.

Detroit raced to a 30-11 lead after one quarter, making 8 of 9 3-pointers. The Titans led 44-31 lead at the half, making 12 of 17 behind the arc, five by Urbanick.

Brianne Cohen and Anja Marinkovic had 11 points each for Detroit (13-10, 8-4 Horizon League), whose last win over a ranked team was Feb. 9, 2012 over No. 9 Green Bay.

Kraker finished with a career-high 35 points for the Phoenix (19-4, 10-2), hitting six 3s.