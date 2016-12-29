Urban Meyer still scared of 'failure' after years of success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – When Curtis Samuel scored the touchdown that ended Ohio State’s epic, double-overtime battle with Michigan last month, Urban Meyer found himself in the strangest of positions.

He was face down on the Ohio Stadium turf. The coach of the Buckeyes just sort of collapsed there, the reality of sudden triumph spurring a knee-buckling flood of relief.

In 27 years of covering the sport, I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a college football coach respond to a win in that manner.

In a profession where men train themselves to have unnaturally suppressed reactions to dramatic outcomes, this was human Urban coming out. Involuntarily, perhaps, but there it was.

It wasn’t so much the thrill of victory that brought Meyer to the turf. It was the narrow escape from gut-wrenching defeat.

Meyer looked at video of his face-down moment sometime later. His reaction to that reaction, “Oh, my goodness.”

The stress Meyer carries with him on the sideline hasn’t gone away since his Florida days, when he became football’s most prominent burnout case since Dick Vermeil. He deals with it more productively and in a healthier manner off the field now, but the accompanying pressure of a must-win game – the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson on Saturday qualifies as that – still takes its toll on the 52-year-old.

“If you only knew what goes on [internally],” Meyer said, then joked about what a coroner might find if he performed an autopsy on him.

“Oh my gosh, what’s that?” Meyer said, playing the role of the coroner and examining what presumably would be the coach’s scarred innards.

“Oh, that’s the loss to Michigan State [in 2015]. That’s the loss to Alabama [in 2009]. That’s the fourth-down play against Michigan [last month].”

Meyer is a willing – even enthusiastic – psychoanalyst of himself. Perhaps because there are always fresh eccentricities to examine. The “Thank God That’s Over Collapse of Nov. 26” is merely the latest example.

Part of what makes Meyer and other coaches great is the suffering that is a side effect of defeat. It may not be terribly healthy, but the agony of rare defeat regularly outweighs the joy of routine victory for the highest achievers. If it hurts that much to lose, you do everything in your power to avoid losing.

With a 61-5 record at Ohio State and a winning percentage of .924, Urban Meyer has become the best loss avoider in college football. Only Alabama coach Nick Saban has a comparable record the past five years – he’s 63-6, with a winning percentage of .913.

Those two have dominated the sport in the 21st century, winning eight of the past 13 national championships. (Five for Saban, three for Meyer). There are now only four currently active college head coaches who have won national titles, with Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops and Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher owning one each. Chances are good that that fraternity will not grow any larger after this College Football Playoff, with Meyer and Saban holding down half the spots in the field heading into the semifinals Saturday.

This latest playoff run has been a refreshing one for Meyer because he didn’t expect it to happen with a young team that lost a ton of talent to the NFL.

“When I saw the schedule and the road games – at Oklahoma, at Wisconsin … at Penn State, which is one of the top two hardest places to play, at Michigan State – I didn’t know we could do this,” Meyer said. “I don’t want to disrespect our players, but to be in the playoffs, I thought we were a year away.”

