United FC-United FC Preview

MINNEAPOLIS -- Freezing cold doesn't only apply to expected match time weather conditions when Minnesota United hosts fellow MLS expansion side Atlanta United on Sunday.

It can just as easily describe how Minnesota's offense looked in the team's debut match against Portland.

The Timbers thrashed the Loons 5-1 in the opener for both teams after preventing United from seriously threatening in the final third. Minnesota (0-1) created only two shots on goal over 90-plus minutes.

This lack of offensive firepower materialized even though the Loons controlled possession for 54 percent of the match.

Things did not go much better on the defensive end. Portland scored three of its five goals in the final 15 minutes -- highlighted by two stoppage time breakaways from Fanendo Adi.

"The issue was that we never got enough men in their box and we didn't defend our box well enough," Minnesota manager Adrian Heath told MLS Soccer.com.

"In every game, both boxes are incredibly important. You have to defend your box far better than we did on Friday, and we have to get more in their half."

Atlanta faced a different sort of problem in making its MLS debut. The United fell to the New York Red Bulls 2-1 after allowing two goals over the final 15 minutes of the match.

Yamil Asad gave Atlanta an early 1-0 lead after putting the ball home in the 25th minute. The United (0-1) controlled pace and tempo throughout the first half, but could not keep it going in the second half.

That opened the door for Daniel Royer to equalize in the 76th minute. New York got the game winner in the 82nd minute, when the ball deflected off Anton Walkes for an own goal.

"We can't say that we don't have any experience," Atlanta manager Gerardo Martino told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "All of the players, individually and the coaching staff, have experience.

"What we don't have is experience playing together and being together as a group. But we are focused on the idea of how to finish games."

Atlanta will be without Carlos Carmona on Sunday. The midfielder will serve a one-game suspension after picking up a red card against the Red Bulls.