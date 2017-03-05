Union, Whitecaps FC open season in Vancouver

The Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC look to prove their doubters wrong when they take to the pitch Sunday to open their 2017 MLS campaigns at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Philadelphia seeks to take the next step forward after its sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and a knockout round exit to eventual conference champion Toronto. The Whitecaps FC hope to rebound from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth in the Western Conference and seven points out of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Vancouver made significant changes to their attack this winter, signing Columbian forward Fredy Montero and midfielder/forward Yordy Reyna of Peru (who is out injured until the summer) to designated player contracts.

The Whitecaps FC also have handed out added responsibility to youthful forward Kekuta Manneh of Gambia, who is in his fifth MLS season despite not yet reaching his 22nd birthday, and midfielder Alphonso Davis, last year's hometown signee.

The Whitecaps FC needed to make something happen after their 2016 season was derailed in the second half by seven losses, including a four-match losing streak in August that pushed them below the red line for the playoffs. Most of the problems in that swoon was caused by Vancouver's defense.

"Above all else, we let some things slip through the cracks (last season) that we're going to hold to a higher standard this year," Whitecaps FC defender Jordan Harvey said. "In any given game, there were guys who played well and guys who just weren't at the races. Across the board, we need to make sure everybody is at the races."

The trip to the playoffs last season for the Union was their first in five years. Philadelphia's offseason transactions weren't quite as noteworthy, though they did add a pair of potentially important pieces in Bosnian midfielder Haris Medunjanin and English forward Jay Simpson.

"I am excited about the guys we have," said Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, owner of 57 caps with the U.S. national team. "The new additions have looked great in preseason, and there is a lot to be excited about. Expectations are higher, and that is good."

The Union boasts one of the league's best netminders in 26-year-old Andrew Blake, who was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and started the MLS All-Star Game.