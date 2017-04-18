Underrate us at your own peril, Remo Stars' Mbaoma tells Enyimba

The Sky Blue Stars’ skipper has stated that they will upset the People’s Elephant if they are taken for a ride

Remo Stars’ Victor Mbaoma has warned Enyimba against taking them for granted on Wednesday as they have plotted a means to halt the Peoples Elephant’s new found form in Calabar.

The Sky Blue Stars have slipped back to the relegation zone after their 1-0 away loss to Sunshine Stars in Akure, but the striker who boasts of seven goals this season believes all hopes are not lost because they are hoping to shock the two-time Africa champions.

“The situation is not funny at all for us because of our present position but we are doing everything possible to swim out of the relegation zone,” Mbaoma told Goal.

''Our course is not helped at all with our double away games remaining before the end of the first round. We are going to Calabar to try the resolve of Enyimba and they will be sorry if they take us for granted.

“We are down but not out and we are going to Calabar to see the possibility of picking a positive result because another loss won’t be good for our aspirations to leave the relegation zone.”

Remo Stars are 19th on the log with 19 points from 17 games and their outstanding game is against in-form Rivers United at a date to be fixed by the league organisers.