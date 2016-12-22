UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge in academic case

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Kenneth Wainstein, lead investigator into academic irregularities at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, holds a copy of his findings following a special joint meeting of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors and the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees in Chapel Hill, N.C. Wainstein's 2014 investigation is now a key part of an NCAA case that has led to five charges against the school. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- The NCAA has once again revamped its charges against North Carolina in the school's multi-year academic case, leading university officials to openly question the fairness of the process.

The school on Thursday released a third Notice of Allegations (NOA) from the NCAA that included charging the school with providing improper extra benefits after withdrawing a similar charge last spring. The Dec. 13 notice reworded the charge that had been removed from the first version filed in May 2015 centering on athletes' access to irregular courses on the Chapel Hill campus.

First tied to conduct by academic counselors, the charge now focuses on two former staffers in that department while also citing them for violating ''principles of ethical conduct.''

And while noting that many at-risk athletes used the courses to help maintain eligibility, the third NOA restores a reference to football and men's basketball players among that group, which was also removed before the second version filed in April.

UNC has faced five top-level charges in all three versions, including lack of institutional control, though a charge of failure to monitor from the second notice was incorporated within the institutional-control charge in the third notice.

Athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a conference call on Thursday that the school had ''serious concerns'' about a process he said ''has gotten off track'' in a case tied to the school's long-running academic fraud scandal.

''I have to admit I'm surprised and disappointed by the entire third NOA,'' Cunningham said. ''Again, I have never seen three notices on the same case. And the charge of the enforcement staff is to investigate and properly assess the facts to bylaws, and to have such a moving target is confounding to me.''

UNC had appeared before an infractions committee panel in October solely to discuss procedural arguments it had made in response to the second NOA. The school also released a Nov. 28 letter from the panel - led by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey - stating it had instructed the enforcement staff to revisit the charges to review whether they ''are alleged in a fashion to best decide this case.''

That step was of particular concern to UNC officials, with attorney Richard J. Evrard writing a Wednesday letter to Sankey regarding ''a process that increasingly lacks clarity on what (UNC) is expected to defend.'' He also stated Sankey previously refused to add letters between UNC and the NCAA enforcement staff explaining what led to the removal of the improper-benefits charge after the first notice.

''I think it makes it really difficult for any institution that's going to face a group that can act as the investigator, the prosecutor and the judge,'' Cunningham said. ''I think it's patently unfair. And I think that we need to consider, not just in this case, but on a national basis this entire infractions process.''

NCAA spokeswoman Emily James declined by email to comment Thursday on UNC's case, which grew as an offshoot of a 2010 probe into the football program. Now, for the third time, UNC will have a 90-day deadline to respond to NCAA charges.

UNC had challenged the NCAA's jurisdiction and said its accreditation agency was the proper authority to handle academic issues as part of its procedural arguments leading to the October hearing.

Part of those issues also dealt with how much information should be used from a 2014 investigation conducted by former U.S. Justice Department official Kenneth Wainstein into the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department.

Wainstein's report focused on courses requiring only a research paper or two while offering GPA-boosting grades, with many misidentified as lecture courses that didn't meet. Wainstein estimated more than 3,100 students were affected between 1993 and 2011, with athletes across numerous sports accounting for roughly half the enrollments.

Three charges in the third notice remained unchanged: one for a former women's basketball academic counselor providing improper help on assignments and one for each of the former AFAM staffers most directly linked to the irregularities for failing to cooperate in the NCAA probe.

