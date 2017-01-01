Alabama to face Clemson in finals rematch

Players from the Alabama Crimson Tide celebreate after beating the Washington Huskies 24 to 7 during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia (AFP Photo/STREETER LECKA)

Washington (AFP) - Undefeated defending champion Alabama and once-beaten Clemson booked a rematch of last season's final by advancing to the US national collegiate American football playoff championship game with semi-final triumphs Saturday.

Bo Scarbrough ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama defeated Washington 24-7 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, stretching the Crimson Tide's win streak to 26 games over two seasons.

"Bo has really played well for us," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "He's hard to tackle. He's big and powerful. He's playing with a lot of confidence and he did a great job for us."

Clemson star Deshaun Watson threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as the Tigers routed Ohio State 31-0 at the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona to book their spot in the January 9 championship game at Tampa, Florida.

"We've got the best player in the country and he showed that tonight," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

"We're excited. We all know the challenge we will have. If you're ever going to be the best, you've got to beat them. I'm just glad we've got a shot. We've earned it."

The Crimson Tide (14-0) downed Clemson (13-1) by 45-40 in last season's title game and Saban knows their repeat challenge has much work yet to come.

"It's a little bit like running a marathon," Saban said. "You get to the 20-mile mark and you still feel like you're only halfway there. We've got more miles to go and these guys are very committed to it."

Washington, which finished 12-2, opened the scoring on Jake Browning's 16-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis, capping an eight-play, 64-yard march.

But the Crimson Tide equalized on their next possession, moving 78 yards in nine plays with Scarbrough running 18 yards for the Alabama touchdown.

The Huskies suffered a turnover on their next possession when John Ross made a reception but fumbled on a hit by Alabama's Anthony Averett. Johnathan Allen recovered from the Crimson Tide, setting up Adam Griffith's 41-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter for a 10-7 edge.

"When you're playing this type of game, when the margin for error is that small, those things are going to show up," Huskies coach Chris Peterson said.

- Playing 'hateful' is good -

As Washington tried to drive for a tying field goal attempt late in the first half, Browning threw an interception to Alabama's Ryan Anderson, who returned the pickoff 26 yards for a touchdown that gave the Crimson Tide a 17-7 half-time edge.

"They play a little hateful out there and that's a good thing when you're playing defense," Saban said. "They did a really good job against a really good Washington offense."

Scarbrough ran 68 yards for a final touchdown with just under 12 minutes remaining to produce the final margin.

"I stayed confident in myself and in my teammates," Scarbrough said.

In Arizona, Clemson jumped ahead 17-0 at half-time as Greg Huegel kicked a 45-yard field goal while Watson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Fuller and ran one yard for another touchdown.

Watson, who threw for 259 yards and rushed for 57, and Wayne Gallman each ran seven yards for a second-half touchdown to complete the rout.

"I just go out there and play my best and try to help the team win," Watson said.

Ohio State (11-2) was blanked in a bowl game for the first time since losing 28-0 to California in the 1920 Rose Bowl.

"It's talent plus teamwork plus intelligence," Swinney said. "We played unbelievable defense. Just can't say enough about our defensive pressure. We just stayed looked in."