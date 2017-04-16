Not allowed to film Louisville spring game, local TV station gets creative for highlights package (Video)

For whatever reason, Louisville did not allow local media (as you can see above, ACC Digital Network was allowed to work the game) to film at its spring game on Saturday, so one local network was forced to improvise for its broadcast later that night.

The results were quite funny.

Instead of the usual sideline-view shots of various highlight plays, the folks at WLKY went with some “artist’s renderings” of several plays, including an 80-yard touchdown pass from Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

We were not allowed to shoot the Louisville spring game so we had to improvise on Sports Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HHQ8DjpGCD — Dan Koob (@DanKoob_WLKY) April 16, 2017





So good.

We were also treated to a highlight of a big interception, and a great look at head coach Bobby Petrino’s postgame press gathering:

That’s just some great journalism, folks.

