Umpire Dale Scott suffers concussion after taking foul tip to mask

Home plate umpire Dale Scott is attended to on the field after he was hit by a foul tip. (AP)

Veteran umpire Dale Scott was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a vicious foul tip off the lower portion of his mask during Friday’s Orioles-Blue Jays game in Toronto.

Scott was in his customary crouch when Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo got a piece of Ryan Tepera’s pitch and fouled it straight back. The impact knocked Scott’s mask clean off. Scott appeared to withstand the blow initially, but ended up stumbling to the ground where members of both team’s training staffs rushed to his side.

Scott was seated on the ground for several minutes before EMS was summoned to the scene. At that point Scott was laid down, a neck brace was applied and a cart was brought out to transfer Scott to an ambulance. The delay lasted around 15 minutes.

Here's a clip of the incident. Warning: it's not easy to watch.





Scott was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he underwent a battery of tests. He’s been ruled out for the remainder of this weekend’s series in Toronto.

It’s worth noting that Scott suffered a concussion last July after taking a similar foul tip off his mask during a game in Arizona. Here’s hoping Scott is able to bounce back again quickly.

