Ulinzi Stars - Mathare United Preview: Francis Kimanzi starts touchline ban

This is another mouth watering clash set for this weekend in the Kenyan top tier at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Ulinzi Stars are currently unbeaten in the league after five outings, winning two and drawing three matches while Mathare United have managed one win, two draws and losing twice. It is the latter, who need maximum point to move from relegation zone. Last season, the 'slum boys', or rather an experienced Francis Kimanzi side completed a double win against the Soldiers, who had done the same a season earlier.

With a record of six wins, five draws and five losses, the Soldiers come into this match as slight favourites while Mathare United will have to navigate the fixture minus coach Kimanzi, who starts a one month touchline ban.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ulinzi Stars: Samuel Onyango was wasteful against Western Stima in the mid-week clash, and the man, hopefully, will replicate his early season form that led to his call-up to the national team, Harambee Stars. Stephen Waruru came in as a substitute last week to bang home an opener for the soldiers against Tusker, and he was very hot to handle against Western Stima. At this point, his experience is very vital.

Mathare United: The 'Slum Boys' will surely rely on Levis Opiyo to marshal the backline and ensure no gaps that can lead to a goal in favor of the hosts. Daniel Mwaura is one of the experienced lads in Mathare United squad and the 'slum boys' will bank on him to create chances.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Ulinzi Stars: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Ben Sande, Oliver Rutto, Boniface Onyango, Cliff Kasuti, Samuel Kago, Samuel Onyango, Daniel Waweru and Steve Waruru.

Mathare United: Levis Opiyo, David Mwangi, Tyson Odhiambo, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Andrew Juma, Martin Ongori, Roy Okal, Alphonce Ndonye, Tyson Otieno and Abubakar Keya.