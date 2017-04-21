Ugo Ehiogu, Tottenham Hotspur Coach and Former England Defender, Dies Aged 44

Ugo Ehiogu, the former England international defender, has died after suffering a heart attack, his club Tottenham Hotspur announced Friday morning.

Ehiogu, 44, collapsed on Thursday at Tottenham’s training ground from a cardiac arrest, the club said in a statement released via Twitter, and died in hospital early on Friday.

Trending: Moscow Gives Road a New Lane—for Tanks

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017





Don't miss: Exclusive: Bastian Schweinsteiger On Jose Mourinho and his Hopes for Manchester United

Ehiogu turned professional with West Bromwich Albion in 1989 but spent the bulk of his playing career at Aston Villa and then Middlesbrough in the English Premier League. He made four appearances for England, scoring once in a friendly international against Spain at Villa Park in Birmingham in February 2001. He was coach of Tottenham’s Under-23 team at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Gemma, and one son.

More from Newsweek