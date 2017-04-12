UEFA reviewing security following Dortmund bus blast

By Cecile Mantovani

NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) - European soccer authority UEFA said it was reviewing security for Wednesday's Champions League matches and would increase it where necessary, a day after explosions hit the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

Tuesday's match was called off after the blasts, which damaged the vehicle en route to the stadium for the German side's clash with AS Monaco.

UEFA said in a statement there had been no specific intelligence regarding any threat to Wednesday's matches.

They include the rescheduled Dortmund/Monaco game, while Bayern Munich are due to host Real Madrid in Germany with Atletico Madrid at home to Leiceister City in Spain.

Four ties in the secondary Europa League competition are due to be played Thursday with matches in Lyon, Amsterdam, Brussels and the Spanish city of Vigo.

"UEFA – in co-operation with the police, security services, stadium management and the clubs involved – is reviewing the security arrangements for tonight’s matches and security procedures will be enhanced accordingly wherever needed," it said.

Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA's competitions director, told Reuters television that it was the first such incident the European soccer body had to deal with.

"And no, we have not received any information regarding this type of attack, prior to the match," he said at UEFA headquarters.

"We have already asked the clubs to review, with the police, their security arrangements and measures to guarantee the safety and security of all those involved today and also tomorrow."

He said that there would be "more body searches" at the Dortmund game.

"Backpacks will not be admitted into the stadium, there will be restriction for the car parking and of course, more stewards and more policemen around."

(reporting by Cecile Mantovani; writing by Brian Homewood; editing by John Stonestreet)