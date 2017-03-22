UEFA president revives luxury tax, squad limits

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- Imposing luxury taxes and limiting squad sizes are back on UEFA's agenda eight years after they were rejected as a way to curb top European clubs' spending power.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has suggested the ideas, which were previously considered when the body drafted ''Financial Fair Play'' rules.

That signature policy of Ceferin predecessor Michel Platini barely slowed the dominance of clubs made wealthier by Champions League prize money, plus global sponsors and commercial deals for national leagues.

Ceferin revived the ideas at a soccer conference Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, and suggested transfer market rules could be changed.

The Slovene official restated his opposition to a breakaway league of elite clubs.

However, Ceferin acknowledged a ''decrease in competitive balance'' in the Champions League and knock-on effects on national leagues.