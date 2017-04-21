UEFA clears Man City, PSG from financial sanctions threat

NYON, Switzerland (AP) -- Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain no longer risk UEFA fines and penalties for breaking ''Financial Fair Play'' rules in 2014.

UEFA says both clubs complied with ongoing clauses such as limiting their spending on wages and transfers through 2016.

It means Man City and PSG each forfeited only 20 million euros ($21.4 million) in Champions League prize money instead of the maximum 60 million euros ($64.2 million) that UEFA threatened to withhold.

UEFA says its club finance panel also cleared Dinamo Zagreb from further risk of sanctions.

Champions League semifinalist Monaco, Roma and Fenerbahce all complied with the rules this season and face ongoing monitoring, UEFA says.

Inter Milan, Besiktas and Trabzonspor missed UEFA targets this season and will have their sanctions extended.