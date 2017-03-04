No. 1 UConn routs Tulsa, extends winning streak to 105 games

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson shoots as Tulsa's Erika Wakefield, back, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Napheesa Collier scored 24 points to lead top-ranked UConn to a 105-57 rout of Tulsa on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Katie Lou Samuelson, who shared the conference player-of-the-year award with Collier a day earlier, added 19 points for the Huskies (30-0), who extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 105 games and reached the 30-win mark for the 12th consecutive season.

It was the 19th game this season in which the Huskies never trailed.

Tulsa stayed in the game for the first 5 minutes and was down 8-7 despite making just three of its first 10 shots.

But Gabby Williams hit her first six shots on the way to a 17-point game and the Huskies led 25-12 after the first quarter. UConn scored the first seven points of the second quarter and the rout was on. A 3-point play by Natalie Butler gave UConn its first 30-point lead at 49-19.

It was 58-24 at halftime.

Erika Wakefield had 15 points for Tulsa (10-21). The Golden Hurricane beat Memphis 60-55 in the opening round but finished the season with losses in seven of its final nine games.

UConn is now 80-0 in league play since the formation of the American Athletic Conference, including 10-0 in the postseason tournament.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Guard Kia Nurse returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous four games because of a chronic stress problem in her right ankle. She played 15 minutes, scoring two points. UConn improved to 49-1 over its last 50 postseason games played in the state of Connecticut and is 13-0 at the Mohegan Sun. The Huskies likely will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Storrs and are expected to be play in Bridgeport during the regionals.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane struggled to overcome deficits this season. It fell to 1-15 when trailing at halftime.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies face UCF in the semifinals on Sunday. The Knights beat Tulane 61-57 in Saturday's first quarterfinal. UConn beat UCF by 36 points in their only regular-season meeting in Orlando on New Year's Day.

Tulsa: Season over.

---

This story has been corrected to show that Tulsa has lost seven of its final nine, not eight, games.