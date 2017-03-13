UConn returns to NCAA tourney as top seed in rebuilding year

FILe - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida in the American Athletic Conference tournament finals in Uncasville, Conn. UConn finishes the season at No. 1 in The Associated Press womens basketball poll for the 14th time in school history. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- UConn beat Syracuse in last year's national championship game. If the schools meet again in this year's NCAA Tournament, it will be on the Huskies' home court.

UConn (32-0) is the top seed in the Bridgeport Regional and will host the first two rounds on campus, about 80 miles north of the regional site.

The Huskies have a first-round game at against Albany (21-11), the champions of the America East conference. Syracuse (21-10) will head to Storrs as an eighth seed with a first-round matchup against Iowa State (18-12).

No. 9 Duke is the region's No. 2 seed and No. 4 Maryland received a surprising third seed.

UConn is in the midst of an NCAA record 107-game winning streak. The Huskies are beating teams by an average of 33 points and enter the tournament undefeated for the eighth time.