UCLA routs Texas A&M to advance to Sweet 16

UCLA guard Jordin Canada, center, shoots against Texas A&M during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kari Korver scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and fourth-seed UCLA routed Texas A&M 75-43 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night.

Monique Billings and Jordin Canada each added 12 points for the Bruins, who had the largest margin of victory in school history in a tournament game.

Star point guard Jordin Canada left the game in the third quarter with a cut on her forehead. Trainers stopped the bleeding, applied a bandage and she quickly returned to the game.

UCLA made its first three 3-pointers to build a 9-2 lead and never looked back in a tuneup for its Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 overall seed UConn.

The Bruins pushed the ball up the floor against a visibly tired Aggies team. On UCLA's final possession of the first quarter, the Bruins got two offensive rebounds, which led to a Canada 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the quarter. UCLA was up 22-9 after one and led by 21 points at halftime.

The Bruins extended that lead to 31 points at 62-31 after three quarters. There would be no Texas A&M comeback bid this time. The Aggies rallied from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to get past Penn in the first round.

UCLA extended its home win streak to 29 consecutive games dating back to last season.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year as well, so coach Gary Blair must figure out the missing pieces to getting his Aggies to the Sweet 16. Texas A&M loses just three seniors and has five freshmen and sophomores who will benefit from the experience.

UCLA did everything it needed to in establishing an inside and outside game and building a big lead early. Now the Bruins must deal with their difficult draw in the NCAA Tournament with a game against UCONN in the state of Connecticut.

UP NEXT

UCLA will try and end UConn's 109-game winning streak.