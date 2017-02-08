UCLA hires assistant Dougherty after 7 weeks at Oregon

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jimmie Dougherty has been named UCLA's wide receivers coach, seven weeks after he accepted the same job at Oregon.

UCLA announced Dougherty's hiring Wednesday. He also will be the Bruins' passing game coordinator.

Dougherty agreed to join new Ducks coach Willie Taggart's staff in late December after spending last season at Michigan.

Dougherty was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh and top assistant Jedd Fisch, who left Michigan last month to become UCLA's offensive coordinator.

Dougherty previously worked at San Jose State with Hank Fraley, UCLA's new offensive line coach. Dougherty also was Washington's receivers coach from 2009-12, and he coached under Harbaugh at the University of San Diego before that.

UCLA is rebuilding its coaching staff after going 4-8 last season, the Bruins' worst under coach Jim Mora.