UCLA commit Jaylen Hands dunks over both parents to win dunk contest

LaVar Ball might be known for the confidence he has in his kids, but UCLA recruit Jaylen Hands’ parents just put their trust in their son to a new level.

Jaylen Hands, a five-star recruit out of Foothills Christian High School in San Diego, proved as much in Friday’s San Diego All-Star Dunk Contest, when he dunked over both of his parents.

This is not the first jaw-dropping dunk we’ve seen from Hands. Earlier this year at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Hands threw down over ESPN analyst Jay Williams.

UCLA may be losing Lonzo Ball to the NBA, but the Bruins will not be short on point guard talent next season.

You’re up next, LaVar.