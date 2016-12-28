Uber driver disses ex-Texas coach Mack Brown... in front of Mack Brown

If you bring up the name Mack Brown in Texas, you’ll get a mixed batch of reactions.

Brown, the head coach at Texas from 1998 to 2013, had a ton of success with the Longhorns, including winning the 2005 national championship. But things went sour at the end of his tenure, and he parted ways with the school after the 2013 season.

So when ESPN announcer Adam Amin was discussing Texas football and new coach Tom Herman with an Uber driver Tuesday night in San Antonio, Brown’s name naturally came up. The driver’s comments weren’t exactly flattering.

The only problem (for the driver) was that Brown is now Amin’s broadcast partner, so the longtime coach was sitting there with him in the car.

Here’s how the exchange went down:

Mack & I get in an Uber in San Antonio. Uber driver: "What do you think about the new Texas coach? Cause Mack sure couldn't coach." Me: ???? — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016





Mack: "He sure couldn't." Uber driver: *turns around….YOU'RE MACK BROWN." Mack: "Hey there." — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016





Too funny. Brown played it off with grace, but that didn’t stop Amin from taking action.

One star review. — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016





You just can’t diss another man’s BFF like that.





Amin and Brown will call the Alamo Bowl between Oklahoma State and Colorado on Thursday.

