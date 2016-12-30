U.S., Canada win at WJC; Bickell 'not done'; best NHL division (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Carter Hutton should have gone with Ozzie Smith falling into the Springfield Mystery Spot for his Winter Classic mask instead of the famous flip. [Post-Dispatch]

• The U.S. improved to 3-0-0 at the World Junior Championship with a 3-2 win over Russia. [United States of Hockey]

• Meanwhile, Canada blew out Latvia 10-2 to set up a big meeting with the U.S. on Saturday. [IIHF]

• Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell’s 423 game ironman streak ended Thursday night with a healthy scratch. [Sun-Times]

• Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on getting Artemi Panarin signed: “They don’t always come together when you first start the negotiations but I was confident from the beginning that we were going to be able to get something done.” [CSN Chicago]

• Bryan Bickell on his hockey future: “I’m not quite done with hockey yet — I’m not ready to pack it in.” [Chicago Tribune]

• Don’t bring your homophobic nonsense around Brad Marchand. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• Looking back at the Winter Classic uniform matchups. [ESPN.com]

• What is the best division in NHL history? [Sportsnet]

• “Philadelphia Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds is on a mission to change hockey’s appearance.” [The Undefeated]

• The Carolina Hurricanes are giving Cam Ward a heavy load in net this season. [News and Observer]

• Scott Smith will replace Tom Renney as the head of Hockey Canada beginning July 1, 2017. [Hockey Canada]

• For as much as he loves Joe Louis Arena, Steve Yzerman thinks it’s the right time for the Detroit Red Wings to move into a new building. [Detroit News]

• Ponce de Leon was wrong. The Fountain of Youth is in Minnesota, as Eric Staal has discovered. [FanRag Sports]

• Patrik Laine faces a very tough field if he wants to take home the Calder Trophy. [Jets Nation]

• “Coyotes are still committed to Dave Tippett’s vision” [Arizona Sports]

• What to expect when the Blackhawks begin their annual salary purge this off-season. [Dobber Hockey]

• Jarome Iginla is inching closer to passing Steve Yzerman and Joe Sakic in two historical categories. [Denver Post]

