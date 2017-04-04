Two caddies better than one, believes Scott

Adam Scott of Australia on the driving range during Monday's practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

By Steve Keating

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Adam Scott arrives at the year's first major still working under the theory two caddies are better than one, with Steve Williams back on his bag for the U.S. Masters and the Australian sizing up a second Green Jacket.

Williams has a nose for the winner's circle at golf's big events. He was Tiger Woods' bag man for 13 of his 14 major victories, and looped for Scott in 2013 when the Australian became the first player from his country to win the Masters.

While the New Zealand/Australian partnership yielded almost instant dividends, Scott has been unable to add to his majors haul but after tweaking their arrangement hopes the title drought will end this weekend.

"Last year was the first year I did the two caddies and I definitely made some observations at the end of last year when I reflected on things and made some changes accordingly to do it again this year," said Scott, who has managed just one top-10 on the PGA Tour this season.

"I think for me at this point, there's good benefit obviously because I'm doing it and hopefully a couple of the changes I made to scheduling and when Steve comes out and everything, pays off.

"This is where we're at and he knows where my game is at last week.

"He's not coming in completely blind. That may have been an obvious mistake but it was something I didn't think about too heavily beforehand."

Williams this season will be Scott's bag man not only for the four majors but the lead-in tournament as well with regular man David Clark stepping in the rest of the time.

Though Scott missed the cut by a stroke at the Houston Open last week, he and Williams worked out some of the kinks.

"I like where my game is at coming in," said Scott, 36, who has 13 career PGA Tour wins. "I'm certainly flying way under the radar but that's absolutely fine.

"Steve is obviously one of most accomplished caddies out here, most experienced.

"This year, we're well acquainted now and have spent some good time together over the last 10 days.

"I think we're on the same page. It doesn't take long.

"He always looks for my best performance and I'm determined to show him that this week."

(Editing by Andrew Both)