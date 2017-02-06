Twitter reacts to the Patriots' stunning overtime Super Bowl victory

The New England Patriots pulled off a stunning victory in Super Bowl LI Sunday night, coming from behind to top the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
[ Click for more Lucky Breaks stories ]
Here’s how the game unfolded on Twitter.
Though the first quarter was quiet, the Falcons took off in the second, jumping out to a 21-3 halftime lead punctuated by a Robert Alford pick-6 and exciting Atlanta fans everywhere.
[Yahoo Store: Get your New England Patriots championship gear right here!]
Atlanta's defense thus far in #SB51 … pic.twitter.com/uBSTVzQYJd
— Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) February 6, 2017
Can't choke in the Super Bowl if you never show up pic.twitter.com/gOTCmVFjnj
— Zito (@_Zeets) February 6, 2017
Feeling very happy for the Real Housewives of Atlanta!! ????????????
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 6, 2017
It's 21-3 at the half. Our @AtlantaFalcons came to play! Atlanta how are you feeling? #RiseUp #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Jj4CouYwSo
— City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) February 6, 2017
Yes!!!! ???????????? #GoFalcons #RiseUp
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 6, 2017
The Falcons kept up the pressure once the second half began, as Tevin Coleman scored a touchdown on Atlanta’s first drive.
Mood: pic.twitter.com/AXCzfIpmXK
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
When Lady Gaga has more yards in the air, and President Bush has more on the ground, your defense is playing well! #RiseUp #inbrotherhood
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 6, 2017
#RISEUP pic.twitter.com/ls17QGMOFN
— T.I. (@Tip) February 6, 2017
New England finally broke through in late in the third with a James White touchdown, but Stephen Gostowski missed the extra point. The third quarter ended with the Falcons up 28-9.
When we score but then Gostkowski misses…#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Y9Hld5hpEw
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 6, 2017
It's almost time. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/OdzU0iJeWw
— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) February 6, 2017
Joe Montana right now pic.twitter.com/QUVJeWHsxJ
— UAK (@ualreedykno) February 6, 2017
Things got interesting in the fourth thanks to an Atlanta fumble, which gave Tom Brady and the New England offense the opportunity to march down the field and make it a one score game.
@minakimes pic.twitter.com/lfH9ppYEuu
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 6, 2017
— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) February 6, 2017
replace "case" with "game" and yeah… pic.twitter.com/gu3XtX5Jir
— Ben Baskin (@Ben_Baskin) February 6, 2017
On the Falcons next drive though, Julio Jones came up with an incredible catch for a 27-yard gain.
Wow @juliojones_11!!!!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017
thinking about starting a new religion centered on julio jones
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 6, 2017
Everyone watching that catch. pic.twitter.com/r4vd0QEwJW
— Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) February 6, 2017
Julio for the Culture ????
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 6, 2017
Unfortunately for the Falcons, Matt Ryan was sacked on the drive, giving Brady and the Patriots the ball with just over three minutes remaining. Then, Julian Edelman came up with a spectacular catch of his own in between three Falcons defenders.
helmet catch, meet shoe catch.
— Jason Gay (@jasongay) February 6, 2017
KearseTyreeManninghamEdelman
— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 6, 2017
Falcons bandwagon rn pic.twitter.com/ywVyEpD6gj
— Matt Ufford (@mattufford) February 6, 2017
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃＼○／
┓┏┓┏┓┃ /
┛┗┛┗┛┃ノ)
┓┏┓┏┓┃ I THINK
┛┗┛┗┛┃ I WANT
┓┏┓┏┓┃ OVERTIME
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┻┻┻┻┻┻
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 6, 2017
Brady found White again for a touchdown and the Patriots converted the two-point conversion to tie the game with just under a minute remaining.
Say what you want. In my eyes!!!!Thee Greatest QB EVER!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017
— Chris Gehring (@cdgehring) February 6, 2017
⌚️
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017
With 57 seconds on the clock, Ryan and Atlanta had one more chance to win the game in regulation. The Falcons couldn’t get the ball down the field and the game went to overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history. The Patriots won the toss, elected to receive, and Brady completed the historic comeback.
— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 6, 2017
Nevamind. This is better… pic.twitter.com/d0ds0mhJsv
— DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) February 6, 2017
I believe in miracles????????
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) February 6, 2017
GISELE SETTLE DOWN pic.twitter.com/ikrXMLhueN
— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 6, 2017
reminder that this man is the only quarterback to beat the patriots in the super bowl, and he did it twice pic.twitter.com/M08ZuuqGDr
— Perry Kostidakis (@perrykos) February 6, 2017
BRUH pic.twitter.com/W04QWcZ0Yh
— (22-28) (11-5) (@New_Tape_City) February 6, 2017
The only way to describe it pic.twitter.com/okc32tRWcb
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 6, 2017
I kno y I didn't get the ball now. Yes Lawd!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) February 6, 2017
238