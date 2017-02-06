Twitter reacts to the Patriots' stunning overtime Super Bowl victory

Tom Brady
View photos
Twitter couldn’t believe it either, Tom. (Getty Images)

The New England Patriots pulled off a stunning victory in Super Bowl LI Sunday night, coming from behind to top the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

[ Click for more Lucky Breaks stories ]

Here’s how the game unfolded on Twitter.

Though the first quarter was quiet, the Falcons took off in the second, jumping out to a 21-3 halftime lead punctuated by a Robert Alford pick-6 and exciting Atlanta fans everywhere.

[Yahoo Store: Get your New England Patriots championship gear right here!]






The Falcons kept up the pressure once the second half began, as Tevin Coleman scored a touchdown on Atlanta’s first drive.




View photos
(AP)

New England finally broke through in late in the third with a James White touchdown, but Stephen Gostowski missed the extra point. The third quarter ended with the Falcons up 28-9.




Things got interesting in the fourth thanks to an Atlanta fumble, which gave Tom Brady and the New England offense the opportunity to march down the field and make it a one score game.




On the Falcons next drive though, Julio Jones came up with an incredible catch for a 27-yard gain.





Unfortunately for the Falcons, Matt Ryan was sacked on the drive, giving Brady and the Patriots the ball with just over three minutes remaining. Then, Julian Edelman came up with a spectacular catch of his own in between three Falcons defenders.





Brady found White again for a touchdown and the Patriots converted the two-point conversion to tie the game with just under a minute remaining.




With 57 seconds on the clock, Ryan and Atlanta had one more chance to win the game in regulation. The Falcons couldn’t get the ball down the field and the game went to overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history. The Patriots won the toss, elected to receive, and Brady completed the historic comeback.