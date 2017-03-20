Twins' Kepler plays 2 days after scary-looking hand injury

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Max Kepler singled in three at-bats Monday, two days after a scary-looking hand injury as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2.

The right fielder was cut on his right little finger Saturday when Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval inadvertently stepped on him while Kepler was diving back to the bag.

Kepler grounded out to first and lined a center-field single off Francisco Liriano. He also struck out against J.P. Howell.

Kepler hit .235 with 17 homers and 63 RBIs over 113 games last year during his rookie season.

Also, opening day starter Ervin Santana will throw in the bullpen Tuesday following his return from the World Baseball Classic, and will start Friday against Baltimore.

Outfielder Robbie Grossman is expected to miss five to seven days with a groin injury.