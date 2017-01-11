A Turning Point for Boedker?

When San Jose inked Mikkel Boedker to a four-year, $16 million contract, performances like the one he had last night aren't what they were counting on. The Sharks also weren't expecting what he had done in 2016-17 leading up to that point.

Boedker recorded 51 points in 2013-14 and then again in 2015-16, but he's struggled to find his place in San Jose. In his first 38 games with San Jose he averaged just 14:31 minutes per contest, down from 18:30 minutes between Arizona and Colorado last season, and his production had taken a nosedive too with just two goals and eight points. That led to him being scratched on Thursday, which might have been the reset he needed.

The 27-year-old forward found the back of the net on Saturday and followed that up with a hat trick against Edmonton last night. Perhaps he's in for a strong second half of the campaign.

SABRES 4 FLYERS 1

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and registered two assists, making this his second multi-point game in the span of four contests. He's up to nine goals and 27 points in 40 games this season.

William Carrier was responsible for the game-winning goal. It was his second marker and fourth point in 26 games.

Steve Mason kicked out 23 of 26 shots last night. He's dropped his last seven starts, bringing his record down to 14-14-6 this season.

At the other end of the ice, Anders Nilsson saved 39 of 40 shots. He has a 7-3-4 record, 2.37 GAA, and an impressive .930 save percentage in 14 contests.

Brayden Schenn scored a power-play goal to bring his point streak to three games. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 40 games.

HURRICANES 5 BLUE JACKETS 3

Derek Ryan had a goal and an assist on Tuesday. That gives the Hurricanes forward eight goals and 17 points in 28 contests.

Jeff Skinner found the back of the net and recorded two assists. He has 15 goals and 32 points in 40 games in 2016-17.

Cam Atkinson netted the opening goal at 1:08 of the first period. It obviously wasn't enough to save his Blue Jackets last night, but it was a milestone event as it represented both his 20th goal and 40th point in 40 games.

Anton Forsberg made his first start for the Blue Jackets of the 2016-17 campaign and turned aside 23 of 27 shots. He was summoned after posting a 2.16 GAA and .930 save percentage in 21 AHL contests.

Cam Ward stopped 24 of 27 Columbus shots. He's allowed three goals in back-to-back games, but he nevertheless won both of them.

BRUINS 5 BLUES 3

Brad Marchand scored two goals and registered an assist. He's on a three-game goal scoring streak with five markers over that span. He had 10 goals in 41 contests before he got hot.

David Perron assisted on two of St. Louis' three goals. That gives him 10 goals and 22 points in 41 games.

Jake Allen was yanked after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Carter Hutton stopped 26 of 27 shots in relief, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

David Pastrnak assisted on three of the Bruins' five markers. He has 19 goals and 31 points in 37 contests.

Tuukka Rask stopped 14 of 17 Blues shots. He never faced more than nine shots in a single period and only dealt with two shots over the first 20 minutes.

PREDATORS 2 CANUCKS 1 (Overtime)

Calle Jarnkrok scored the overtime winner while his team was shorthanded. It was both his first shorthanded goal and game winner of 2016-17.

Ryan Miller kicked out 24 of 26 shots over 63:47 minutes. That brought an end to his five-game winning streak, leaving his record at 12-10-2.

Pekka Rinne saved 29 of Vancouver's 30 shots. He has a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage in 32 starts this season.

Roman Josi assisted on both of the Predators' goals. He has five markers and 22 points in 41 contests.

Vancouver nearly lost this one outright, but Brandon Sutter scored with just 49 seconds left in the third to at least buy the Canucks a consolation point. It was his 11th goal and 21st point in 43 games.

BLACKHAWKS 4 RED WINGS 3 (Overtime)

Petr Mrazek turned aside 39 of a staggering 43 shots. While he deserves some acknowledgment for that hefty workload, he's nevertheless allowed at least three goals in eight of his last nine games.

Luke Glendening found the back of the net for Detroit at 19:41 of the second period. That goal tied the game at 3-3 and ultimately allowed the Red Wings to at least walk away with a point. It was his second goal and 11th point in 41 games this season.

