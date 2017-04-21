Tuchel warns Dortmund critics to handle players carefully

Thomas Tuchel warned reporters to "differentiate between the sporting aspect and the human" when criticising his Borussia Dortmund players.

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has warned reporters to be careful when criticising his players as they continue their recovery from an attack on the team's bus, urging commentators to "differentiate between the sporting and the human aspect".

Ahead of his side's trip to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, Tuchel was positive about his own wellbeing but would not be drawn on how his players were faring following the attack.

Since the explosions occurred near the Dortmund team bus as it was travelling to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Monaco, Tuchel's men have beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in the Bundesliga but lost 6-3 to the French side over two legs.

Tuchel reflected on the importance of the police investigation into the incident, saying: "I'm convinced that the solving of the case will be very important for everyone of us. I believe that it's very important for us to know the background of the attack.

"I can only speak for myself: I personally am dealing well, but I do not dare to speak for my players here.

"I cannot expect the same from my players. I cannot expect everyone else to deal as I am, which is why we have to be very careful in how we criticise the players.

"We have to differentiate between the sporting and the human aspect when and if we utter criticism."

Dortmund are fourth in the league table, one point behind third-placed Hoffenheim, but Tuchel said that the return to Bundesliga action and the push for a top-three finish comes at a time when his players are mentally and physically drained.

"The Gladbach game can be considered not detached from the events," he said. "We also have to regard the minutes we played and the already straining mental pressure of a Champions League quarter-final.

"Of course a win in Monchengladbach would give us a massive boost."

On the fitness of his squad ahead of the trip to Borussia Park, he added: "Since I'm yet to talk with the doctor, I assume that everyone is tired, but healthy."