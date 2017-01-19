Trump appears to announce Jets owner as Britain ambassador

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson answers a question as he addresses the media at the team's training facility, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J. AP Photo/Mel Evans)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain.

Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as ''sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James.''

Trump said, ''Congratulations, Woody.''

The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson is considered a favorite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.

Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.