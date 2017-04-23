Transfer news: Andik intends to rejoin Selangor and help the Red Giants to success in 2017

BY OOI KIN FAI Follow on Twitter

Ask any Selangor fan now and they would probably be delighted to hear that Andik Vermansah will be rejoining the Red Giants. While not official yet, indications are that it is only a matter of time.

The Indonesian winger was dropped from the Selangor squad earlier in the season due to the injury he suffered during last year end's 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup. The injury diminished his hopes of helping Indonesia in the final against Thailand but it would also had a repercussion on his contract with Selangor.

However, this week Andik has been seen training with Selangor and rumours are rife that the 25-year-old will once again don the jersey of Selangor - for the second part of the 2017 season.

"Honestly, I've missed everyone here - from the players to the officials to the fans of Selangor. In fact, I come here not as someone new but it is something normal to me. So it's very comfortable for me to be training here," said Andik through Selangor's official social media.

Without him, Selangor under the guidance of P. Maniam aren't doing to shabbily. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in the second round by Premier League side, Negeri Sembilan - but are currently holding their own in the Super League in fourth spot, seven points behind leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Andik previously joined Selangor in 2014 and has risen up the ranks in the teams as his displays on the pitch showed his ability and desire to do well for the team. In fact, he was made captain of the team after P. Gunalan was appointed as the temporary head coach - towards the end of last season.

"However it is not certain yet. I've met with the management. My injury is behind me now. So we'll do medical check-up. If I pass, then great. I would love to rejoin Selangor and taste victory with them - whether it's the Malaysia Cup or the Super League," added Andik.

​If Andik does rejoins Selangor, the question turns to who amongst the current crop of imports that Maniam will have to drop moving in the latter stages of the season. With Andik holding an Indonesian passport and by definition fills an Asian player quota, it looks like the end of Julian Mineiro's journey with the Red Giants.