Trainer Takter, driver Miller honored by harness writers

NEW YORK (AP) -- Trainer Jimmy Takter and driver David Miller, the team behind horse of the year Always B Miki, have earned top honors from harness writers.

The two Hall of Famers extended their personal winning streaks in voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association on Wednesday.

It's the third straight trainer of the year honor for Takter. He's earned it a record six times. Miller is a repeat winner as driver of the year, taking the title for the third time.

The 5-year-old Always B Miki won 12 of 18 races in 2016, including a world-record mile of 1:46 at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.