Tour Confidential: With Sergio off the list, who's the best player without a major?

1. In his story about Sergio Garcia's victory at the Masters, our Alan Shipnuck said that Rickie Fowler had inherited the dubious mantle of Best Player Never to Have Won a Major. That sparked a debate on Twitter, some saying that, at 28, Fowler was too young to be burdened with such a label. (Our travel guru, Joe Passov, also took a stab at the list post-Masters, placing Lee Westwood at the top.) What say you? Using your own criteria, who's the BPNTHWAM?

Jessica Marksbury, multimedia editor, GOLF.com (@Jess_Marksbury): I'm going to give Rickie a pass here, because as good as he is, he hasn't been in the hunt at a major championship that often. Lee Westwood is probably the best choice here, with three runner-ups, six thirds and 11 top fives-yikes! Poor guy! With three top fives and eight top 10s, I'll cast a vote for Matt Kuchar as well.

Michael Bamberger, senior writer, Sports Illustrated: Taking the term literally, I'll say Doug Sanders. Allowing only for modern male players, I'll take Lee Westwood.

Alan Shipnuck, senior writer, Sports Illustrated (@AlanShipnuck): Obviously I should recuse myself here but I would just like to say that I disqualified Westwood because to be the BPNTHWAM you actually have to be a threat to win one, and in the last three or four years whenever Westy has sniffed the lead in a big tournament his wedge and putter go haywire. At 43 he's clearly way past his prime. Meanwhile, Fowler is ascendent.

Josh Sens, contributing writer, GOLF (@JoshSens): All good choices. Farther down the list, I might add Snedeker. And though it was only for an eye-blink, just five years ago, Luke Donald was the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

Joe Passov, senior writer, GOLF Magazine (@joepassov): I'll defend myself here, and stick with Westwood. In terms of the player with the best record, still current and at least an occasional contender, with most worldwide wins, most top fives, top 10s and close calls in majors, it's Lee. Sure, Rickie's the better player right now, as is Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas, but “best player NEVER to have won a major” implies that they've been at it awhile--which they haven't. Give em time.

2. Play on Sunday among most of the leaders at the RBC Heritage was spotty, to be kind. Wesley Bryan, arguably the steadiest of the pack, fired a final-round 67 to clip Luke Donald by a shot. Bryan, who got a promotion to the PGA Tour by winning three times on the Web.com tour in 2016, had been knocking on the door. Make a case for why Bryan, 27, is here to stay.

Marksbury: I wasn't a fan of the decision to eliminate Q-School as a means of gaining entry to the PGA Tour, but I have to say that I'm impressed by the Web.com “graduates” who have been claiming Tour wins, like Cody Gribble and Mackenzie Hughes earlier this season. Wesley Bryan is the latest to make a big splash, and it's clear he knows how to win. He didn't wilt down the stretch, and Harbour Town requires some demanding shotmaking. I'm impressed by his mettle, and I'm looking forward to seeing more.

Shipnuck: Already on Tour the other players talk about Bryan's wedge game as if it's voodoo. The guy just has a knack for scoring and heavy mettle on Sundays. He's definitely here to stay.

Bamberger: I didn't watch the golf on Sunday. It's hard to make a case that any player is here to stay. It's one of the beautiful things about the best tours. We don't know and we can't know. Sunday play is an interesting subject. I thought on Sunday at Augusta, with all that talent chasing the day's final twosome of Rose and Garcia, that somebody would shoot a back-nine 31 or 32 and post a winning score. In other words, rise. The equipment is great and the players are more athletic but going low on Sunday afternoon is a skill that cannot be taught or bought.

Sens: Bryan has definitely been impressive. But on the PGA Tour, it's much easier to make the case that tomorrow is promised no mone than it is to say that someone is here to stay.

Passov: I can't make that case yet--though if you're insisting that I do, I'll say he's here to stay because he has long, vast experience being in the limelight, and as the last two years have shown since he abandoned the sideshow business and rededicated himself to tournament golf, he's a proven winner. That bodes well.

