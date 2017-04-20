Tottenham Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu rushed to hospital after collapsing at training ground

Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground.

Spurs have confirmed the 44-year-old ex-England international received immediate treatment at the club's training facilities in Enfield before being transferred to hospital in an ambulance.

A short statement from Tottenham read: "Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information."

Ehiogu had a 20-year playing career playing for West Brom, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Rangers and Sheffield United, winning four caps for his country between 1996 and 2002. He was appointed Tottenham's Under-21 boss in 2014.

Ehiogu made over 200 appearances for Villa between 1991 and 2000, winning the League Cup twice with the Midlands club.

The former centre-half then spent seven years with Middlesbrough, winning another League Cup medal in 2004 under Steve McClaren.

Villa have passed on their best wishes to their former stalwart with Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal writing on Twitter: "All of us at Arsenal hope Ugo makes a full recovery - our thoughts are with him and his family."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

