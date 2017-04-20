Tottenham’s Ugo Ehiogu hospitalised after collapsing

The ex-defender had been working with the Tottenham Under-23 team as a coach and passed away following a sudden heart attack

Tottenham Hotspur's under-23 boss Ugo Ehiogu has been hospitalised after collapsing at team’s training ground on Thursday.

The 44-year-old who joined Spurs' coaching crew in 2014 got medical attention before taken to hospital by ambulance.

We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uLZkb3hYHS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

Our Under-23’s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

''Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.''

Ehiogu boasts of four English senior national team caps and will be recalled won the League Cup with Aston Villa in 1996 and also with Middlesbrough in 2004.