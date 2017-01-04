Tottenham keep Chelsea from setting EPL consecutive wins record

Tottenham's Dele Alli, right, shakes hands with Chelsea's Gary Cahill after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Tottenham won 2-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Dele Alli recorded a brace as Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea's attempt at Premier League history with a 2-0 victory over the frontrunners Wednesday night at White Hart Lane.

Looking to set the single-season league record with a 14th consecutive victory, Chelsea (16-1-3) saw their good fortunes halted by a Spurs side that's now won five in a row. The Blues were also trying to match Arsenal's overall league winning streak of 14 straight triumphs that covered the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.

It seemed as if the pressure of the occasion got to Antonio Conte and his side, who were second best for large periods. Take nothing away from Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, who put in a sterling performance for just their fifth win in 50 against the league leaders.

Chelsea, who own a five-point lead in the top-flight, suffered their first such defeat since falling 3-0 at Arsenal on Sept. 24. That's also the only other time in league action the Blues have been blanked.

Tottenham (12-6-2), meanwhile, moved into third place in the table, ahead on goal differential over Manchester City.

Alli, whose goals were both assisted by Christian Eriksen, scored in first-half stoppage time and again in the 54th minute. It's the third consecutive league game Alli has recorded a brace and a fourth straight he's scored in.