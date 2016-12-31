Tottenham Hotspur-Watford Preview

Continuing to lurk in the shadows of the top four, Tottenham Hotspur seek their fourth win on the bounce as they kick off 2017 at Vicarage Road on Sunday against Watford.

Spurs (10-6-2) kept pace with the four sides above them - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal - over the Boxing Day festivities with a 4-1 victory at Southampton on Wednesday. After conceding an early goal, the Lily Whites bounced back as Dele Alli netted the equaliser on 19 minutes. Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead shortly after the interval, and after Southampton had Nathan Redmond sent off for a red card just before the hour, Heung-Min Son added an insurance tally before Alli fattened the scoreline by completing a brace.

Mauricio Pochettino's side is one point behind Arsenal for fourth as the Premier League hits the halfway mark with this match day, and the manager is hoping there was a lesson learned by recovering to win after falling behind early.

"It's true, we can't concede a goal how we conceded, it's important to be aggressive and focused," Pochettino said. "We only touched the ball when we went into the net to recover the goal.

"It was important to equalise in the first half and in the second half we increased the tempo of the game to move the ball quicker and we fully deserved it in the end."

Alli has three goals in his last two matches, raising his career total to 16 in 50 Premier League fixtures after being held without one in his previous seven league contests. Though Kane skied a penalty following Redmond's sending off, he did net his team-leading eighth goal in league play despite missing five matches due to injury.

Spurs, though, will be without two key pieces for this game as Jen Vertonghen and Kyle Walker each picked up their fifth yellow cards and will serve one-match bans. There may be additional discipline for Vertonghen, who swiped Jay Rodriguez across the face with his hand and could be given a three-match suspension if the FA decides to examine the matter further since referee Mike Dean did not make any call on the play.

Pochettino, however, should be able to call upon the services of Toby Alderweireld, who sat out the win due to a virus. Kierian Tripper is the likely replacement for Walker, and Kevin Wimmer could feature at centre back if Alderweireld is not 100 percent.

Watford (6-4-8) picked up just their third point in the last six matches with a 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, spoiling former England manager Sam Allardyce's debut on the Eagles' touchline. Troy Deeney netted his 100th goal with Watford, converting from the spot in the 71st minute, as the Hornets were somewhat fortunate to be in a position to get a point considering Christian Benteke missed a penalty for Palace shortly after Yohan Cabaye provided them a lead before the half-hour.

For Deeney, the milestone goal was a huge weight off his back considering he had scored his 99th back on Oct. 1. It's still been a tough season for Deeney, who has four goals after totaling 13 last term as Watford stayed up following their promotion.

"Right now it's just a case of thank God that's over," he admitted to the team's official website. "Every game has been 'Will Troy get his 100' and I just want to get on with my job.

"Once I'm old and grey and retired I can chill out and say that was a decent accomplishment but right now you can't really enjoy it too much."

While Deeney will start on making his second 100 goals for Watford, Harry the Hornet will again be roaming the sidelines. The FA did not sanction the team's mascot at the suggestion of Allardyce after Harry agitated Palace striker Wilfried Zaha by doing a mock dive after Zaha was booked for simulation during the match.

Social media overwhelmingly backed Harry the Hornet, and both the FA and the club have said no punishment will be meted out to the mascot And in the end, even Zaha got in on the fun by tweeting out a picture of judges holding scorecards for Harry's dive.

Between the lines, Watford are again seeking their first victory over Spurs in the Premier League era, having taken just two points from six matches and going 0-2-6 all-time. Tottenham did the double last season with a pair of one-goal victories, including a 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture.

Watford have dropped five on the bounce to Spurs in all competitions.